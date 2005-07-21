Motorola Digs Digital in Q2
Motorola says overall shipments of digital cable set-top boxes during second quarter 2005 jumped to 1.95 million, a 1.4 million increase over the previous quarter. The technology manufacturer now has more than 39 million digital set-tops in the hands of operators like Comcast, Cox, Time Warner Cable and Charter.
The biggest jump was in DVR-enabled boxes, surpassing 1.1 million (up from 691,000 in the first quarter of this year). High-def DVR boxes also showed gains, climbing from 545,000 to 644,000 in the same period. A year ago those shipments clocked in at less than 200,000.
