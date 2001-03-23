Motorola cuts 4,000 more jobs

Motorola Inc. is slashing 4,000 jobs, about three percent of its staff, bringing total layoffs since December to 22,000.

In revealing the latest round of layoffs Friday, Motorola said most of the jobs would be cut from its networks sector unit, which was established in January to produce broadband and wireless comunications products and services. In a prepared statement, Edward Breen, president of the Motorola's networks sector, called the move a "tough but deliberate" business decision intended to keep Motorola competitive in the flagging economy.

- Richard Tedesco