Motorola backs GoTV

Wireless and cable technology giant Motorola has made an equity investment in GoTV Networks, a mobile TV content provider.

Terms of the investment, made through Motorola's venture capital arm Motorola Ventures, were not disclosed.

GoTV's programming is accessible to wireless customers of AT&T/Cingular, Verizon Wireless, Sprint Nextel, Helio and Boost Mobile. Channel offerings include music: Hip Hop Official and Altitude; sports: Fantasy Sports Edge and College All Access; and GoTV Superchannel, a variety of news, entertainment and comedy.

"We are committed to enabling the best mobile video entertainment experiences for consumers around the globe, and our investment in GoTV further reinforces this," said Reese Schroeder, managing director, Motorola Ventures, in a statement. "As demand for mobile television grows, Motorola is teaming up with innovative companies like GoTV to deliver the next-generation of 'must-have' services to our handsets."