Motorola axing 20% of top managers

Motorola Inc. plans to fire about 20 percent of its top 600 executives this

quarter as part of a layoff plan that has savaged its ranks.

Although the company's work force has plunged 60 percent to 48,000 over the

past two years, it has roughly the same number of executives ranked vice

president and higher.

The executive firings are part of 9,400 job cuts announced last month by the

company.

A spokeswoman said the management cuts will hit every part of the company,

including the broadband-equipment unit, but the specific executives to be let go

had not yet been chosen.

Separately, a federal judge ordered the cellular- and cable-equipment maker

to pay up on a $300 million guaranty tied to failed satellite phone venture

Irridium.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan ordered Motorola to pay up

on the guaranty, which was offered to induce a bank group led by J.P. Morgan

Chase & Co. to lend Irridium $800 million.

Irridium filed for Chapter 11 in August 1999 after burning through $5 billion

to build a worldwide wireless-phone system that managed to sign up just 20,000

customers.