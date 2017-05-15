‘Mostly 4 Millennials’ Series Heading to Adult Swim

Adult Swim announced a quarter-hour live-action comedy series called Mostly 4 Millennials from Derrick Beckles and Eric Andre.

The network, big with young adults, is also working on a new special from comedian Jena Friedman.

Mostly 4 Millennials is described by the network as “an exciting look into what makes this incredibly important generation of human tick.”

Friedman, with what the network describes as an unapologetically feminist point of view, takes 30 minutes to probe America, tackling evergreen issues related to politics, gender and American culture in this all-new untitled special.

The projects join Adult Swim's slate of original live-action series Decker, Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories and Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter, and online streaming hits FishCenter, Williams Street Swap Shop, Development Meeting, Stupid Morning Bullsh*t and Bloodfeast.