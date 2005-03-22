Most Syndicated Shows Down After Sweeps

The ratings for most syndicated shows were down in the week ended March 13 compared with the previous week. Many programs were in repeats after the end of February sweeps. A ratings decline typically occurs following a sweeps period.

The Oprah Winfrey Show posted the biggest drop of any first-run strip. Still the No. 1 talk show in syndication, Oprah had a 7.0 national rating for the week, down 20% from the week ended March 6.

Dr. Phil bucked the trend, gaining 2% from the previous week with a 6.0 national rating. Starting Over was up 9% with a 1.2 rating.

Most game shows, magazines and off-net comedies were also down. But the queen of the courtroom, Judge Judy, was the only magistrate whose audience didn’t show a decline. The show held steady from the prior week with a 5.2 household rating.