Mosheh Oinounou Named Exec Producer of ‘CBS Evening News’

Mosheh Oinounou has been named executive producer of CBS Evening News With Jeff Glor starting Feb. 5. Steve Capus steps down from the role, and will be “exploring other opportunities within CBS,” according to CBS News.

Oinounou joined CBS News in 2011. He was on the team that created CBSN, and was the first executive producer of the streaming news service in 2014. More recently, Oinounou oversaw “CBSN: On Assignment,” which CBS describes as a docu-style, news magazine primetime series which aired on CBS in the summer of 2017. He also contributed to the launch of CBS This Morning after joining as a senior producer in 2011.

“Mosheh brings a rare combination of energy, creativity and digital experience which will be of great value as we continue to develop the CBS Evening News With Jeff Glor,” said David Rhodes, CBS News president. “With Mosheh’s involvement, we hope to take further advantage of opportunities across CBS Interactive as well as other platforms. We also look forward to tapping into his experience producing fast-paced, political breaking news as we enter the midterms and prepare for the next presidential election cycle.”

Prior to joining CBS News, Oinounou was the international editor for Bloomberg Television. Before that, he was a producer and researcher at Fox News Channel for Fox News Sunday.

“I look forward to working with Jeff and the talented team at CBS Evening News,” said Oinounou. “It is a privilege to have the opportunity to work on this broadcast as we make it even more relevant in the 24/7 digital world.”

Glor took over the anchor chair Dec. 4.

Capus joined CBS News in 2014 after more than two decades at NBC News.