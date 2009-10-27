Moses to Lead WNCN

Related: Market Eye: Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

Media General has named Brad A. Moses vice president and general manager of WNCN Raleigh. He starts November 9.

Moses comes from Media General's WSAV Savannah, where he's vice president and general manager. Both WNCN and WSAV are NBC affiliates.

"During the past three years, Brad has provided exceptional leadership in all areas of broadcast management as general manager for WSAV," said Media General North Carolina President/Market Leader James R. Conschafter. "Prior to that, he had an outstanding career in broadcast marketing. Brad is the ideal executive to lead WNCN in Media General's second-largest market."

Moses succeeds Barry Leffler, who's leaving WNCN to be the managing partner at local talk-radio station WCHL.

From 2002 to 2007, Moses was director of marketing at WFLA Tampa. Prior to joining Media General, he was promotion manager for WLS Chicago.

He graduated from Bowling Green State University with a degree in communication.