Mosely named WCT president

Benita Fitzgerald Mosely has been named president of Women in Cable & Telecommunications, a Chicago-based professional association with 4,600 members.

Mosely, 39, won a gold medal in the 100-meter hurdles in the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, becoming only the second American and the first African-American woman to win that race. She comes to the association from the U.S. Olympic Committee, where she has held several senior positions since 1995.

"She is a powerful leader who has had a positive impact on every organization she has touched," says Sharon O'Malley Monahan, chair of WICT's board and a partner with the law firm of Fleischman and Walsh LLP. "In her new position, she will play an influential and extremely visible role as the public advocate as WICT and its mission."

- Paige Albiniak