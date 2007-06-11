Moseley Is History

Former Hallmark Channel marketing chief Chris Moseley has joined The History Channel as senior VP of marketing.



She had been consulting for the network, among others, through her own Moseley Marketing Inc. after leaving Hallmark last year. She will move from the Washington area to New York for the job and will report to History Channel Executive VP/General Manager Nancy Dubuc.



Moseley is tasked with overseeing all marketing, advertising, promotional and branding campaigns for The History Channel and its sister networks in the U.S., including History International and Military History Channel.



“Recognized as one of the cable industry’s ultimate brand builders, Chris has an exemplary track record of moving brands to the next level,” said Dubuc in a statement. “She is masterful at coming up with the big ideas that attract attention, and she has great relationships in the marketing community as well as with our affiliate partners.”



Dubuc replaced Dan Davids as head of History in December 2006 and has since greenlighted an ambitious slate of projects with livelier subjects than the network’s norm, such as fighting dinosaurs, modern martial-arts gurus, aliens and men who drive supply trucks over ice.



“A standout in the landscape of cable networks, The History Channel has an amazing brand heritage and is undisputedly the category leader for all things history,” said Moseley in a statement. “I could not pass up the opportunity to work with Nancy and her team to grow the brand across multiple platforms.”



Moseley, well-known in the cable community, was the founding chief marketing officer/executive VP, worldwide marketing and brand strategy, for Hallmark Channels and worked at the company from 2000 to ‘06. During her time there, she helped launch the U.S. channel, quadruple its distribution and triple its ad revenues.



Prior to that, she worked at Discovery Communications from 1989 to 1999 as senior VP, marketing, helping launch its portfolio of cable networks.



Moseley holds a Vanguard Award from the National Cable Television Association for industry growth through marketing.