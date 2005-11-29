Morton Joins MTV’s Tempo

MTV Networks named Frederick Morton as senior VP and general manager of its new Caribbean music and culture channel Tempo. Morton, who coordinated the channel’s launch, will report to VH1 Executive VP and General Manager Tom Calderone.

Morton, born and raised in St. Croix, last served as senior VP, deputy general counsel, business and legal affairs for MTV Networks, handling litigation, clearing programming for pre-broadcast legal issues and managing its intellectual property portfolio. Before joining MTVN, he held legal positions at Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett, as well as Johnson & Johnson.

In June, MTVN announced plans to launch the ad-supported network across the Caribbean in October 2005 and expand its reach to North America in 2006.