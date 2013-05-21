Morris Named Senior VP of Ops and Tech at NBC Owned Stations

Jeff Morris has been promoted to senior VP of operations and

technology at NBC Owned Television Stations. He starts immediately and oversees

technology, sales and traffic operations, environmental health and safety and

FCC compliance for the NBC-owned stations.





Morris was VP of technology for the last five years.





"Jeff has done a great job fostering an environment

that promotes innovation and technical excellence across our 10 stations

through collaboration and inclusiveness," said Valari Staab, president of

the NBC Owned Television Stations, to whom Morris will report. "As our

industry rapidly evolves, I am confident that Jeff and his team will continue

to ensure we have the ability to deliver our audiences the best local content

anytime and anywhere."





Prior to his time at NBC, Morris spent 12 years

at ABC. For three years, he worked as VP and executive director of digital

media for the network. Previously, Morris was the director of production,

operations and technology for the ABC News Digital Media group, director of

digital news operations for ABC News and technical operations manager for Good Morning America.