The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet Back for Season Two

As expected, Twentieth Television renewed its morning magazine, The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet, for season two, president and chief operating officer Bob Cook said Wednesday.

The show, featuring hosts Mike Jerrick and Juliet Huddy, has been cleared in all of the top 15 markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia.

“The decision to renew was a simple one, as The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet continues to ride a wave of momentum, offering viewers fresh voices in the morning-show arena,” Cook said in a statement. “Since its national rollout in September, daytime audiences have responded to the hosts’ vibrant chemistry and the program’s compelling topics.”

Besides the 15 Fox stations, the show was also cleared on Tribune Fox affiliate KCPQ Seattle; Cox Broadcasting Fox affiliate KTVU San Francisco; and Meredith Broadcasting Fox affiliate KPTV Portland, Ore.