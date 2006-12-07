Morning-News Ratings: Today Takes the Week Again

NBC's Today show was the most-watched morning-news program in total viewers and the key adults 25-54 demo for the week of Nov. 27. The show attracted 6.080 million viewers and 2.150 million in the demo, according to Nielsen. This is the 573rd consecutive week that Today has been No. 1.

ABC's Good Morning America was in second place for the week, with 5.050 million viewers and 2.15 million in the demo. Week to week, GMA gained 10% in both categories and scored a No. 1 ranking in 13 markets, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Houston.

Lagging far behind was CBS' Early Show, with 3.03 million viewers and 1.28 million in the demo.