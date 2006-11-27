Morning News Ratings: NBC Tops Heap, but ABC Gains

NBC's Today show topped the morning-news heap again for the week of November 13, but ABC's Good Morning America managed to slash the ratings gap with the Today show by 51% in total viewers and 24% in the key demo, adults 25-54. Week-to-week, GMA gained 340,000 viewers and 70,000 adults 25-54, while Today declined by 10,000 in total viewers and 80,000 in adults 25-54.

Today posted 5.74 million viewers and 2.64 million adults 25-54, while ABC got 5.41 million viewers and 2.16 million in adults 25-54. CBS' Early Show was far behind the top-two contenders with 2.84 million viewers and 1.12 million in adults 25-54.