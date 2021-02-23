Mori Eskandani Named President at PokerGo

Mori Eskandani has been named president in an executive shuffle at PokerGo, the over-the-top subscription service.

Poker Go said that Eskandani, a former high-stakes player whose work as a top producer of poker programming and tournaments got him inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 2018, will be overseeing a rebranding of PokerGo.

Eskandani succeeds Sam Simmons, who stepped down as president last year and is now general manager of The PepTalk Co. in Las Vegas.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to work alongside PokerGo for the last four years as they’ve transformed the fan experience for all things poker,” said Eskandani. “I’m honored to expand my role within PokerGo as we reach new heights with ambitious endeavors that will continue to connect the worldwide community of poker players and fans alike.”

PokerGo has been part of Poker Central. Within the next few months, the company will be transitioning exclusively to PokerGo. Viewers will continue to have access to live events around the world, along with poker-focused original series and industry news.

As part of the rebrand, PokerGo will be rolling out a redesign of its products and services in the coming months.