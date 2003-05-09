Morhman-Gillis exits APTS

Marilyn Morhman-Gillis, regulatory attorney for the Association of Public

Television Stations, stepped down from her post Friday to "pursue other

professional opportunities."

She worked for the organization for 13 years.

"Marilyn made significant contributions in shaping regulatory and legislative

policy positions for the stations, as well as representing stations' interests

before the Federal Communications Commission, in court and before the U.S.

Congress," the APTS said in a prepared statement.