Morhman-Gillis exits APTS

By

Marilyn Morhman-Gillis, regulatory attorney for the Association of Public
Television Stations, stepped down from her post Friday to "pursue other
professional opportunities."

She worked for the organization for 13 years.

"Marilyn made significant contributions in shaping regulatory and legislative
policy positions for the stations, as well as representing stations' interests
before the Federal Communications Commission, in court and before the U.S.
Congress," the APTS said in a prepared statement.