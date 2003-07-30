Morhaim leaps to BVP

Rob Morhaim has been named vice president of development for Buena Vista Productions, said Holly Jacobs, executive VP of BVP.

In his new job, Morhaim will oversee development for first-run syndication and reality development for prime time and cable.

He’ll also manage ongoing development for current programming, including The Wayne Brady Show.

Morhaim comes to BVP as VP of first-run and alternative programming from Big Ticket Television, which Paramount in June consolidated into Paramount Network Television and Paramount Domestic Television.