Morgan Murphy Taps James Loftus To Run Operations in Yakima, Wash.

Morgan Murphy Media named James Loftus as VP and general manager for its operations in Yakima-Kennewick, Washington, effective next month.

Loftus, who had been director of sales at Gray Television’s KOLD-TV, Tucson, will oversee KAPP-TV, KVEW-TV, YakTriNews.com and the Phase 3 Digital Agency for Morgan Murphy.

He succeeds Brian Lubanski, who left to join a radio group in the Yakima area.

Morgan Murphy said that while Loftus hasn’t been a general manager before, he’s been successful in his sales management roles, particularly in the digital area. The company also noted that Loftus’ wife Wendi is from the pacific northwest and that the family is eager to relocate. Loftus grew up in a small town in Virginia.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome James to Morgan Murphy Media,” said Brian Burns, Morgan Murphy Media executive VP and COO. “James makes a great addition to our family-owned company. With his past leadership roles in selling digital and traditional media, we expect to raise the bar for the whole market.”

Before KOLK, Loftus had jobs at WTOC-TV, Savannah, Ga,,and KLSA-TV, Shreveport, La. ■