Morgan Murphy Strikes Deal to Buy Saga Stations in Missouri, Texas

Madison, Wis.-based Morgan Murphy Media has struck a deal with Saga Communications to buy TV stations in Joplin, Mo. and Victoria, Texas.

If approved by the FCC, the deal would add CBS affiliate KOAM Joplin to Morgan Murphy’s portfolio, which includes stations in Madison and Spokane, Wash. Acquiring Saga’s Victoria assets would give Morgan Murphy ownership of most of the market’s English and Spanish-language affiliates—ABC affiliate KAVU, NBC affiliate KMOL, CBS affiliate KXTS, Univision affiliate KUNU and Telemundo affiliate KVTX.

Morgan Murphy would also operate the Fox affiliates in both those markets—KFJX, which covers the Joplin-Pittsburg, Kan. market, and KVCT Victoria—which are both owned by Surtsey Media and slated to be acquired by a SagamoreHill Broadcasting subsidiary.