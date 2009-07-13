Morgan Murphy Mandates Furloughs or Cuts

Morgan Murphy Media is requiring all employees to either take a week of unpaid leave or receive an equivalent pay cut. Employees have until the end of the year to put in their furlough time.

“From a business standpoint, [it’s] been impacted because of the economy at all of our stations,” says WISC Madison Station Manager Tom Bier.

WISC laid off six, reports the Wisconsin State Journal, including anchor Teri Barr.

Madison-based Morgan Murphy owns five TV stations, including KXLY Spokane and WKBT LaCrosse, and a dozen radio stations in Wisconsin and Spokane.

