Morford Signing Off as WCPO News Director

WCPO Cincinnati News Director Bob Morford is vacating his post in March. He's been WCPO's news director since 2001.

His departure was previously reported in the Cincinnati Enquirer, who says Morford turns 55 April 19, and becomes eligible for retirement from parent Scripps.

This represents Morford's second stint in Cincy; he was news director at WLWT 1994-1997.

WCPO is involved in a tight ratings race in DMA No. 35, with WKRC grabbing the upper hand of late.

In a memo to staff, Morford said he did some soul searching while on vacation with his wife in California, and seeks to explore his options regarding how to spend the remainder of his working years.

WCPO management is seeking out his successor.