More Women, Minority News Directors Than Ever

The number of minorities and women holding news director jobs has hit a record high, according to the latest RTDNA/Hofstra University annual survey.

The survey, the latest installment of which was released Monday, shows that in television, women news directors, as well as women in the overall workforce, rose to the highest levels ever for the second year in a row.

The largest disparity between the number of men and women working in TV newsrooms is among whites, 58% of whom are men. Near equal numbers of Hispanic men and women work in the industry.

The percentage of minority TV news directors has also hit an all-time high of 17%, breaking the old record of 15% set in 2008. Minorities currently make up 23% of the overall TV news workforce, up almost a full percentage point over a year ago, according to the survey. That is the second highest level ever.

Yet those increases still don’t jibe with larger changes in U.S. demographics. In the last 26 years, the minority population in the U.S. has risen nearly 12%, but the minority workforce in TV news is up less than half that, rising slightly more than 5%.

The minority workforce in radio is actually down by nearly a point and a half, the survey found.

You can read more of the report here.