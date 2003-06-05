More Univision merger worries

The Senate Antitrust Subcommittee's top Democrat joined the Capitol Hill

crowd voicing worries about the pending Univision/Hispanic Broadcasting merger's

impact on Spanish language media in the U.S.

"I have serious concerns with the competitive implications of this

transaction," declared Sen. Herb Kohl, D-Wis., in a letter to Federal

Communications Commission Chairman Michael Powell.

The FCC is conducting a review of the merger and a decision is expected soon.

Kohl noted that the combined company would reach more than 80% of the

Hispanic broadcast audience.

When publishing, cable TV and Internet portal are included, the merged

company would control as much as 70% of Spanish language media in the country's

10 largest Hispanic markets, he said.

Kohl urged Powell to investigate whether Spanish language media should be

considered a separate market from English media.

Kohl said the inquiry should include an examination of whether sufficient

alternatives exist for Spanish language speakers in the television and radio

media, including whether newspapers, and other news sources such as internet

sites, provide sufficient alternative news sources, and to what extent the

Hispanic audience utilizes non-Spanish language media for its news and

information coverage.

Declaration that Spanish media is a separate market would hinder chances for

the merger approval because of the would-be company's combined reach among

Hispanics.

Several Democrats in Congress, including Massachusetts' Sen. Edward M.

Kennedy and New York Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, have urged Powell to delay

approval.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Bob Menendez has criticized the merger, as

have members of the House Hispanic Caucus.