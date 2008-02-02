More 'Truth' For Fox

Fox is adding a second run of Moment of Truth, ordering 13 more episodes of the lie-detector game show.

Airing out of American Idol Wednesdays at 9 p.m., it has become the third-highest-rated series of the season (behind the two weekly Idol airings) after its first two airings.

This past Wednesday's airing did a 7.8 rating in the 18-49 demo, hanging on to 77% of its Idol lead-in. With the writers' strike about to enter its fourth month, that was enough for Fox to order another batch of episodes.

The show will get its next real test March 5, when it moves to its regular time slot of Wednesday at 8 p.m., without the protection of the Idol lead-in.