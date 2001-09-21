More Tribune TV-print synergy

Synergy is at work in Los Angeles, where Tribune-owned KTLA-TV is putting a 24-hour camera in the newsroom of the co-owned Los Angeles Times.

The move follows similar efforts by Tribune-owned TV stations and newspapers. In Chicago, WGN-TV already has a camera in the Chicago Tribune's newsroom and WPIX-TV New York is in newly acquired Newsday's headquarters.

The KTLA-TV camera will officially go into action on Oct. 31. KTLA-TV News Director Jeff Wald says the station has been conducting interviews with L.A. Times reporters and editors since Tribune acquired the newspaper over a year ago. "It's a relationship that has been blossoming over the past year and a half or so and it's about to blossom ever more," Wald says. - Joe Schlosser