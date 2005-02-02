More Tots, Teens Tune to 'Toon

Cartoon Network is boasting its fourth straight month of ratings growth, with its best-ever January in both prime and total-day kids' demos.

Its Kids 2-11 audience was up 19% to 1.1 million, tweens (9-14) up 32% to 518,000 and kids 6-11 up a whopping 37% to 739,000 over the same time last year. The 6-11 demo was even stronger total-day, up 42% to 535,000.

The network was crediting its Fridays, Toonami, and Miguzi programming blocks for the strong showing.

But there were more than the little fish to brag about.

The audience to Cartoon's late night Adult Swim block (11 p.m.-2 a.m.) was also buoyed by improved ratings from the previous January, up 53% in adults 18-34 to 532,000 and up 41% in 18-24s to 261,000, according to the network.