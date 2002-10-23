More time sought for media-ownership review

Consumer groups and media labor unions want to slow down the Federal

Communications Commission's effort to rewrite broadcast-ownership rules.

The Newspaper Guild, Communications Workers of America, the American

Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the Consumer Federation of America and the Center

for Digital Democracy were among the groups asking the FCC to extend deadlines

for comment and replies to proposed rule changes by at least three months.

"This proceeding will affect every citizen and resident of the United

States," the groups said in a request filed Wednesday. "More time will ideally

help the public better understand the issues, find the resources to file and

engage in the broad civic dialogue about media ownership this proceeding

requires."

Under current FCC deadlines, comments are due Dec. 2; replies Jan. 2. FCC

chairman Michael Powell has said he hopes to bring proposed changes to a vote by

spring.

Wednesday's request would change the deadlines to April and June at the

earliest. The groups noted that the FCC required almost one year after formation

of its Media Ownership Task Force to commission and publish key research on

media ownership.