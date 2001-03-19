More talent poised for pilots

Jennifer Beals, Christine Taylor and Brian Austin Green are the latest actors of note to be signed for starring roles in pilots this development season, Reuters reports.

Beals, best known for her role in Flashdance (1983) will play a mother of seven in ABC drama pilot Being Brewster. Taylor (The Brady Bunch Movie) plays a New York City ad exec in NBC romantic sitcom pilot True Loves. Former Beverly Hills, 90219 regular Green gets a shot in an NBC sitcom about thirtysomethings, Leap of Faith.