Trending

More Stormy Weather for Jackson

By

The latest casualty of Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl display appears to be an ABC movie on Lena Horne.

According to Reuters, Horne objected to the halftime stunt and, as a result, to Jackson’s casting as Horne in the planned bio. That prompted Jackson and executive producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron to withdraw as well.

An ABC spokesman was not available for comment.