More Stations On Board for ePort

Cox Television, KTTV Los Angeles and WNYW New York are the latest media outlets to sign on for ePort, the electronic ad facilitator that the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) launches in November. TVB counts 28 station groups as participants in the venture, including Belo, Scripps, CBS Television Stations and Pappas.

Additionally, TVB announced that all of the major rep firms have committed to ePort.

“Because of the outstanding support from the broadcast community, TVB ePort will soon be ready to roll,” said TVB President Chris Rohrs.

Seed money for the project came from the National Association of Broadcasters.