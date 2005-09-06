More Stars Join Shelter

Sheryl Crow, Dixie Chicks, Alicia Keys, Randy Newman, Paul Simon, Rod Stewart and Neil Young have joined Shelter from the Storm: A Concert for the Gulf Coast, the live one-hour special/fundraiser airing 8 p.m. Friday on the six major broadcast networks.



Among the initial celebrities slated to make appearances are Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz, Ellen DeGeneres, Jack Nicholson, Chris Rock, Ray Romano and Sela Ward.

Benefiting those affected by Hurricane Katrina, the simulcast will also be carried on other programming services, both domestically and internationally.

In addition to “road blocked” coverage on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The WB and UPN, the special will be carried live on ABC Family, Black Family Channel, Bravo, E!, Fox Reality, i (formerly Pax), FSN Ohio, FSN South, FSN West, FX, G4 Media, Ovation, Oxygen, PBS, SOAPnet, TBS, Tennis Channel, Trio, TV Guide Channel, TV One, USA Network and WGN.

It will also be distributed to at least 95 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and virtually all of Asia and the Middle East.

The networks will carry the program from the Sony Pictures studio lot in Los Angeles and Sony Studios in New York City live to the Eastern and Central time zones, tape-delayed in the Mountain and Pacific time zones.



Joel Gallen, who produced the unprecedented America: A Tribute to Heroes telethon in September 2001, will executive produce the special.