More scholarship money for CSTV
CSTV: College Sports Television has secured another $25 million in funding as
it gears up for a Feb. 23 launch.
CSTV's latest round of financing comes from a group of investors including
lead investor Constellation Ventures and Athlon Ventures, investors in which
include athletes like Kevin Garnett, Tiki Barber, Antonio McDyess, Brian
Urlacher and Michael Johnson.
CSTV has said it plans to use about $100 million to launch the network, on
par with many other start-ups.
The network will actually have a "soft" launch Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. EST with a
women's-basketball matchup between Notre Dame and Connecticut.
For the next six weeks, CSTV -- which has yet to sign any distribution deals
with MSOs -- will allow operators to take its signal free-of-charge. Its
official launch will be April 7.
