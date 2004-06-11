More Queer Eye for the Peacock
Bravo's Queer Eyefor the Straight Guy comes back to NBC for three episodes this summer, airing at 8 p.m. on succeeding Wednesdays starting June 30.
The episodes will see Queer Eye's Fab Five make over a Johnny Depp wannabe, fraternal twins and a former professional ice skater.
Queer Eye is among a handful of cable shows, Monk is another, that have been repurposed on broadcast TV.
