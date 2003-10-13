More Programs for PPC Consortium

Hot on the heels of its deal for Twentieth Television's Ryan Seacrest syndicated show, the Raycom Media Inc.-led Program Purchase Consortium is close to wrapping up rights for five more programs, Raycom programming vice president Mary Carole McDonnell said.

She won’t identify the shows before the deals are signed, but she said they're a mix of cash, barter and cash-plus-barter deals and they should be done in the next two weeks.

But the consortium is also passing on some shows, including one off-network program that one of the studios is marketing second-cycle rights to.

Meanwhile, the list of PPC stations continues to grow and, at last count, it totaled 240, McDonnell added.