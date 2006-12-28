More Programs for Granada International

Granada International will launch new dramas, documentaries, children's and wildlife shows, entertainment, formats and TV movies at the National Association of Television Program Executives conference in January.

The roster includes new dramas To Catch A Killer and Dracula, the non-fiction Shouldn't Be Alive and Trinny and Susannah Undress..., the ‘tween series Bel's Boys, plus telefilms Wildfires and Prime Suspect7.