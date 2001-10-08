More Oprah!

Oprah stations will be getting 45 more episodes of the No. 1-rated talk show than their new contracts call for.

The largesse was triggered when Oprah's studio was being converted

to digital in August 2000 and the production of 10 episodes was pushed to

2001.

The additional production got King World Productions CEO Roger King thinking about giving

his clients a little something extra, he said.

Some stations had been upset that they were going to receive only 26 weeks of

original production per season, compared with the industry standard of 35.

King decided to give them another three weeks of originals, and Winfrey

agreed.

And she is taking it out of her own pocket.

"Oprah came to their aid," he said, not changing anything in her current deal

with King World, which she renegotiated last fall amid station worries that she

might end the show.