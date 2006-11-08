More Off-Net Deals for Criminal Intent
By Jim Benson
NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution has followed its sale of Law & Order: Criminal Intent to the Fox O&Os by announcing off-network deals with stations from groups including Sinclair, Hearst and Belo.
The series, debuting as a Monday-through-Friday strip next fall in syndication, has also been cleared on outlets belonging to Sunbeam, Hubbard, Scripps and Media General.
New markets for the series include ABC affiliate KSTP Minneapolis, as well as Fox affiliates WSVN Miami and WBFF Baltimore.
