More Names Added to Shelter Benefit

The six broadcast networks today announced an updated talent list for Friday night’s Shelter From the Storm: A Concert for the Gulf Coast, a live, one-hour commercial-free simulcast that will be carried by scores of programming services domestically and around the world.

The roster of musical performers includes: Mary J. Blige, Garth Brooks, Mariah Carey, Sheryl Crow, Dixie Chicks, Foo Fighters, Alicia Keys, Randy Newman, Paul Simon, Rod Stewart, U2, Kanye West and Neil Young.

The celebrity list features Jennifer Aniston, Jack Black, Cameron Diaz, Ellen DeGeneres, Morgan Freeman, Jack Nicholson, Chris Rock (who ventured to Houston for an emotional meeting with survivors on Wednesday’s Oprah), Ray Romano and Sela Ward.