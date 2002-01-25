More Motorola woes

Motorola Inc. reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $1.2 billion, or 55 cents

per share, compared with net income of $135 million (6 cents) a year

earlier.

In addition, the company may be involved with more cost cutting in 2002 after

it said first-quarter sales will decline from $7.3 billion last quarter to

around $6 billion.

Full-year sales are anticipated to fall about 10 percent from last year.