More Motorola woes
Motorola Inc. reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $1.2 billion, or 55 cents
per share, compared with net income of $135 million (6 cents) a year
earlier.
In addition, the company may be involved with more cost cutting in 2002 after
it said first-quarter sales will decline from $7.3 billion last quarter to
around $6 billion.
Full-year sales are anticipated to fall about 10 percent from last year.
