More Money on ABC

In an expected move, ABC has picked up an additional six episodes of its new variety/game show, Show Me the Money, hosted by William Shatner.

The program has averaged 7.5 million viewers and averaged a 2.1 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, ranking second from 8-9 p.m. Wednesdays. It has risen from 7.5 million to 7.6 million viewers and 2.0/6 to 2.2/6 from the first to second half-hours.

As previously reported (B&C, Dec. 5), ABC has announced that it will move to a new time period at 8 p.m. Tuesdays starting Jan. 2 as part of its revamped midseason schedule.