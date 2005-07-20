A More Mirthful, Musical Emmy
By Jim Benson
The Primetime Emmy Awards Sept. 18 on CBS will have more comedy and more of a Grammy Awards feel, according to Ken Ehrlich, who was tapped as executive producer of the telecast.
Having produced this year's Grammys, though, Ehrlich told a TV Critics Association lunch today in Los Angeles that that Grammy feel will not extent to the whopping “18 performances” the music awards show had.
