More LPFMs get tentative OK

The Federal Communications Commission tentatively approved applications for

low-power FM licenses for 187 organizations, primarily from Arizona, Florida,

Iowa, New Jersey and North Dakota.

Construction permits for the facilities will win final approval unless

further review is prompted by petitions to deny.

So far, the FCC has approved construction of roughly another 230 of the 3,248

applications filed.

The agency has been receiving low-power FM applications in geographic blocks,

and most early approvals are granted in a similar order.

Most of the remaining 2,800-plus applications cannot be granted until the

commission resolves interference concerns between mutually exclusive

applications.