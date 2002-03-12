More LPFMs get tentative OK
The Federal Communications Commission tentatively approved applications for
low-power FM licenses for 187 organizations, primarily from Arizona, Florida,
Iowa, New Jersey and North Dakota.
Construction permits for the facilities will win final approval unless
further review is prompted by petitions to deny.
So far, the FCC has approved construction of roughly another 230 of the 3,248
applications filed.
The agency has been receiving low-power FM applications in geographic blocks,
and most early approvals are granted in a similar order.
Most of the remaining 2,800-plus applications cannot be granted until the
commission resolves interference concerns between mutually exclusive
applications.
