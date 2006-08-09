More Local Morning News at Two Tribune Stations

Beginning Aug. 7, KTLA, Tribune's soon-to-be CW affiliate in &?xml:namespace prefix = st1 ns = "urn:schemas-microsoft-com:office:smarttags" />&st1:City w:st="on">&st1:place w:st="on">Los Angeles&/st1:place>&/st1:City>, is adding a third hour to its morning show. The new 9 a.m. hour will revisit stories from earlier in the morning and allow time for in-studio guests. &?xml:namespace prefix = o ns = "urn:schemas-microsoft-com:office:office" />&o:p>&/o:p>

All four of the hosts, Carlos Amezcua, Michaela Pereira, Sam Rubin and Mark Kriski, will continue through the 9 o’clock hour. &o:p>&/o:p>

In &st1:City w:st="on">&st1:place w:st="on">Denver&/st1:place>&/st1:City>, Tribune-owned KWGN, also a future CW station, plans to launch an 11 a.m. newscast on September 11. The 30-minute news will be anchored by morning host Natalie Tysdal and weekend anchor Vida Urbonas with morning meteorologist Angie Austin providing weather. &o:p>&/o:p>

"Expanding our news product to further serve our viewers is an exciting opportunity, underscoring our commitment to the community and our goal of building on our already established tradition of news broadcasting excellence within the &st1:City w:st="on">&st1:place w:st="on">Denver&/st1:place>&/st1:City> market," KWGN News Director Carl Bilek said in a statement.