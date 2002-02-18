More layoffs loom at AT&T Cable

In new management's continuing effort to overhaul the company, AT&T

Broadband is prepping more job cuts, this time at the cable division's Denver

headquarters.

New unit chairman Bill Schleyer is a fan of decentralization, so he is

intent on pushing certain functions out into AT&T Broadband's various

regions.

That includes things like finance and marketing.

Some headquarters employees have been offered opportunities to relocate with

those functions, but many are expected to instead opt for severance deals.

About 6,000 of AT&T Broadband's 40,000 employees work in Colorado, but

that number includes workers at systems.

The division had at one point employed 62,000 workers.

Details of the latest restructuring plan should be made public

Tuesday.