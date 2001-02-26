More layoffs at Disney Web group

The Walt Disney Internet Group is laying off 135 workers from ABC.com and ABCNews.com, on the heels of eliminating 400 jobs from Go.com last month.

The cuts are across the board among reporters, producers, marketing, sales support and human resources, the company said on Monday. In a brief statement, Steve Bornstein, chairman of the Disney Internet unit, said, "Theses layoffs will help enable us tol operate in a more efficient and streamlined manner as we drive toward becoming a profitable business."

Go.com annual losses of nearly $1 billion in each of the past two years has been a major impediment toward that goal. But beyond pulling the plug on Go.com, Disney is obviously looking to further pare down all of its operations to economize, although it did not indicate what level of savings it would realize from the latest round of job cuts.

- Richard Tedesco