More Kids TV, But Better?

The FCC wants to spur a bull market for children's educational

programming. But higher quotas it recently imposed on TV stations have renewed

a debate over which shows should qualify.

Some critics of broadcasters say many stations meet a three-hour weekly

quota by airing cartoons and other programs with little informational value.

They say a new FCC rule generally requiring broadcasters to add three hours of

educational kids shows on each of their multicast channels won't mean much if

the same kinds of shows are simply recycled.

The new rules were criticized by the NAB and others, but the expanded

menu offers Andy Heyward, chairman of DIC Entertainment and one of the most

prolific producers of children's shows, an unexpected opportunity to expand his

business tremendously.

DIC has produced programs that seem laudable, including

Liberty's Kids, a cartoon adaptation of the

American Revolution starring Walter Cronkite as the voice of Ben Franklin.

But on another front, the activist United Church of Christ and others

have asked the FCC to deny license renewals for Fox's WDCA Washington for

including DIC's Ace Lightning and

Stargate Infinity in its list of educational

kids shows.

The two shows lack "any significant educational purpose" and were

actively "antisocial" because they contain violence, the activist groups said

in petitions to the FCC opposing renewal.

Heyward, who says he is "furious" with attacks on his company, insists

that all 10 programs comprising DIC's branded three-hour educational kids block

were developed with advice from child-development specialists (see Airtime,

page 46).

American University professor and longtime kids-TV advocate Kathryn

Montgomery is glad the FCC moved forward, but she worries that the networks

will spread their current libraries "as thinly as possible" to comply. Others

agree.

"There's much more to educational programming than making a cartoon

with a few historical characters," says Deborah Forte, president of Scholastic

Entertainment, which produces the Clifford

TV series and The Magic School Bus.The kids

issue will heat up over the next year, thanks to a spike in demand expected to

result from the new quotas. Typically, stations will be able to multicast up to

six channels at a time, meaning those that take full advantage of the

capability would air up to 18 hours a week.

To meet the new digital threshold, the additional kids programs can run

on a dedicated children's channel rather than be spread among several channels.

However, the children's channel must have the same cable or satellite

distribution as the "primary" channel, which must retain today's three hours of

kids programs no matter where the rest is added.

The added obligation is part of a larger effort by the FCC to update its

kids-programming rules for the digital age. The rules, approved Sept. 9, also

subject multicasts to limits on advertising and preemptions during kids

shows.

At the heart of the debate is the FCC's reluctance to spell out exactly

what qualifies as educational programming. In 1996, the agency left it to

broadcasters to decide, spurring complaints that stations sometimes tried to

sneak in shows like The Flintstonesby

arguing that they taught kids about prehistoric life. Several station groups

were embarrassed when those attempts came to light, and few go that far

anymore, but the debate over quality continues.

DIC, which syndicates children's shows like Inspector Gadget and Strawberry Shortcaketo more than 400 stations, hopes

to create a kids network and intends to mine its library of more than 3,000

episodes of animated programming and produce more. It also is buying back some

it has been syndicating; it just took back Liberty's

Kids from PBS and will add 40 new episodes. DIC also plans to

reacquire Where in the World Is Carmen

Sandiego? from Fox. Another plan on the drawing board is to add

local content and Spanish-language programming.

The new obligations don't kick in for another year, and the big station

groups haven't made any commitments for new shows. But DIC is gearing up for an

expected jump in demand. Says Heyward, "At some point, all the stations will be

digital, and it's important they meet the needs of children in a meaningful

way."

Additional reporting by Anne Becker and John

Eggerton