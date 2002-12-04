More hi-def Cinemax on tap
Home Box Office is launching a second high-definition-TV service for its sister network,
Cinemax.
The pay channel will begin transmitting an East and West Coast high-def feed
of Cinemax sometime in the second half of next year.
Cinemax HDTV will offer 70 percent of Cinemax's programming in high-definition
format.
The remaining 30 percent of shows will be converted to an enhanced format.
HBO launched its first HDTV feeds in 1999.
