More HD sports?
Carriage of ESPN-HD is still spotty around the nation's cable systems, but it
appears that it's enough to have Fox Sports Net considering high-definition
services in selected markets.
The potential move is said to be prompted by a fear that ESPN-HD would give
ESPN a leg up in dealing with some national advertisers.
Executives from FSN were making inquiries into HD gear at the
recent National Association of Broadcasters convention, and the foray into HD wouldn't be without precedent.
HDNet has supplied hardware and crews for HD productions of regional FSN events.
