More HD sports?

Carriage of ESPN-HD is still spotty around the nation's cable systems, but it

appears that it's enough to have Fox Sports Net considering high-definition

services in selected markets.

The potential move is said to be prompted by a fear that ESPN-HD would give

ESPN a leg up in dealing with some national advertisers.

Executives from FSN were making inquiries into HD gear at the

recent National Association of Broadcasters convention, and the foray into HD wouldn't be without precedent.

HDNet has supplied hardware and crews for HD productions of regional FSN events.